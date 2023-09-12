Belgium vs Estonia: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Belgium (1st in European Qualifying Group F) take on Estonia (4th in European Qualifying Group F) on Tuesday 12th of September, at the King Baudouin Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, was in June 2023, in a European Qualifier. Belgium emerged victorious in this one, winning 3-0, with goals from Lukaku (x3) and Johan Bakayoko.

Belgium won their last European Championship Qualifier, beating Azerbaijan 1-0 with a goal from Yannick Carrasco in the 38th minute to secure the win and three points for Belgium.

Estonia lost their last European Championship Qualifier, after Sweden thrashed them 5-0 at A. Le Coq Arena. Goals from Viktor Gyokeres, Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison and Viktor Claesson.

How to watch Belgium vs Estonia

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

Team News:

For Belgium, number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is missing with a long term injury, whilst Belgium Top scorer Romelu Lukaku has received the call up despite his lack of playing time as of late, and started the game against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Predicted XI:

Belgium: Sels, Theate, Vertonghen, Faes, Castagne, Onana, Tielemans, Carrasco, Openda, Doku, Lukaku.

Estonia: Hein, Mets, Tamm, Paskotsi, Sinyavskiy, Kait, Miller, Peetson, Vassijev, Ojamaa, Anier.