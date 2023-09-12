(Video) Bellingham and Kane combine to restore England’s two-goal lead vs. Scotland

Harry Kane has got his goal.

In action on Tuesday night at Hampden Park for a bitter derby, albeit a friendly, against rivals Scotland, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions would have been hoping for a win and a solid performance.

And aside from an embarrassing moment from Harry Maguire, which resulted in the Manchester United defender scoring an own goal to make it 2-1, England have largely been dominant.

Two goals from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham set the evening’s tone and Kane, after linking up with the goalscoring Real Madrid midfielder, managed to effectively seal the tie.

