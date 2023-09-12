Bolivia vs Argentina: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Bolivia (9th in World Cup Qualifier standings) take on Argentina (3rd in World Cup Qualifier standings) in a World Cup Qualifier game, on Tuesday 12th of September, at Estadio Hernando Siles, at 21:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in a World Cup Qualifying game back in 2021, where Argentina beat Bolivia 3-0. All three goals coming from Lionel Messi on the day.

Argentina won their last game, beating Ecuador 1-0 in a World Cup Qualifier, with a 78th minute winner from Lionel Messi to secure the win and the three points for Argentina.

Bolivia lost their last game, as Brazil smashed them 5-1 in a World Cup Qualifier. Goals from Rodrygo (x2), Raphina and Neymar (x2), while Bolivia’s goal came from Victor Abrego.

How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

Kickoff: 21:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Estadio Hernando Siles

Team News:

Lionel Messi picked up a slight knock against Ecuador in their previous fixture, so his availability is currently unknown, however Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is set to be available after also sustaining a knock.

Predicted XI:

Bolivia: Viscarra, Fernandez, Suarez Justiniano, Jusino, Quinteros, Medina, Arrascaita, Cespedes, Villamil, Bejarano, Moreno.

Argentina: Martinez, Tagliafico, Otamendi, Romero, Montiel, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Paredes, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Di Maria.