Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter had positive talks with Lyon and has had other interest in him in recent months, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Potter has had a difficult last year or so, having badly struggled in a brief stint as Chelsea manager, having been hired by the Blues off the back of some hugely impressive work during his time at former club Brighton.

One imagines Potter could still have a fine career ahead of him at the highest level, but he’s yet to get back into football, and it seems he won’t rush any decision on his potential next club, according to Romano.

Lyon could have been an option for the English tactician after the sacking of Laurent Blanc, but it seems former AC Milan and Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso is now the favourite to take charge of the Ligue 1 side, though further talks with other candidates are also set to take place.

“It was a very complicated situation between Blanc and Lyon, so they decided to part ways,” Romano said.

“As has been reported, it’s true that they had some contacts with former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter, but at the moment from what I’m hearing, Potter is not keen on that kind of opportunity and wants a different kind of challenge for his future.

“So Potter to Lyon is not happening, but they had very positive conversations with Gennaro Gattuso, the former AC Milan and Napoli manager, on Monday. He’s a serious candidate for the job, and the current favourite, but he’s not the only one, because on Tuesday John Textor will continue with more interviews with more candidates for the job.

“For Potter, again Lyon had some contacts but it was never that advanced, and in the last few months he’s never been close to any new job – he wants to take his time and decide his next club in the best way and in the right moment.”