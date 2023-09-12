Mykhaylo Mudryk aims possible dig at Chelsea managers with Instagram like

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been spotted liking an Instagram post criticising his lack of starting opportunities since moving to Stamford Bridge.

The highly-rated young Ukraine international looked a hugely exciting signing when he first joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk, but it’s fair to say that his time in west London has been a huge disappointment so far.

Still, one account argued that Mudryk needs to actually get a run of starts for Chelsea in order to show what he can do, which the player himself seemed to agree with, in what could be taken as a bit of a dig at current manager Mauricio Pochettino, and former managers Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

See below for Mudryk’s intriguing social media activity…

Mudryk may well feel he deserves a chance to start more, but it’s also surely the case that he needs to do more with the time he gets when he comes on off the bench.

CFC fans will hope Mudryk can still fulfil his potential, but it’s perhaps a bit alarming that Pochettino clearly doesn’t see a place for him in his starting XI right now.