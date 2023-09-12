Chelsea duo to be frozen out by Pochettino after almost completing summer transfer exits

Two Chelsea players are reportedly set to be frozen out by Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino after they almost left the club during the summer transfer window.

The players in question are Trevoh Chalobah, who was linked with both Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest, and Marc Cucurella, who saw a move to Manchester United fall through, according to the Evening Standard.

Pochettino is now seemingly not set to use these players, while the report adds that two others, Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen, also face fighting for their places, even if they’re not as much out of the picture as Chalobah and Cucurella.

Some CFC supporters will surely be disappointed with this decision, as both Chalobah and Cucurella could end up having plenty to offer.

Chalobah performed well when he first broke into the first-team and is still young enough to develop and improve, while Cucurella could also do with more time after a slow start since moving to Stamford Bridge last year.

The Spaniard was superb at Brighton so is surely worth giving another chance to now that he’s had more time to settle at Chelsea.