Exclusive: Eden Hazard not short of offers and had a role in Chelsea transfer this summer, says expert

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has not been short of transfer offers despite remaining a free agent for the time being, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano also reported on Hazard’s situation, stating that retirement is a concrete possibility for the Belgian forward, though a final decision has not yet been made.

Hazard has not had the option of returning to Chelsea, according to Jacobs, who also explained that the 32-year-old had a role to play in convincing fellow countryman Romeo Lavia to join the Blues this summer.

Lavia looks an exciting signing for Chelsea, though fans will have to wait for his debut due to an injury, so CFC supporters will surely be grateful to Hazard for helping them land this in-demand young talent.

Eden Hazard helped bring Romeo Lavia to Chelsea

Hazard’s future, however, still remains unclear, despite some interest from Lille, Nice, Al Hilal and clubs in the MLS, according to Jacobs.

“Eden Hazard is still a free agent and hasn’t yet decided if he wants to move to a new club. This is because retirement is also a possibility for the former Real Madrid and Chelsea attacking midfielder,” Jacobs said.

“A return to Chelsea was never an option for the 32-year-old. That rumour was fueled by Hazard being seen at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s season opener against Liverpool. Hazard played a role in attracting fellow Belgian Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, but a Chelsea return was never discussed.

Romeo Lavia during his time at Southampton
“Hazard hasn’t actually been short of offers. Al-Hilal made an enquiry earlier this summer. Hazard also had some MLS options, including interest from Inter Miami. A return to Lille was also discussed by the Ligue 1 club. And Nice considered Hazard as well.

“But the truth is Hazard hasn’t really spent the summer deliberating between clubs because before he can do that he has to decide if he wants to keep playing.”

