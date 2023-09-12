David Moyes hints West Ham are making another signing very soon

David Moyes has broken his silence on suggestions West Ham United could sign Jesse Lingard.

Although the attacking midfielder enjoyed a hugely successful spell at West Ham during the second half of the 2020-21 season, after leaving Manchester United, the 30-year-old opted against returning to London in favour of a move to Nottingham Forest.

However, enduring a miserable season with the Trees, Lingard, after being released by Steve Cooper, is now a free agent and eligible to join another club for free.

Consequently, the Hammers have once again emerged as potential suitors for the former England international and manager Moyes believes the midfielder is ‘getting closer’ to returning to full fitness ahead of a possible transfer.

“Jesse has trained with us for three weeks and he’s improved greatly since he first came in, and he’s in much better condition now than when he first came in,” the Scotsman said on Tuesday’s edition of talkSPORT.

“But I have to say, when Jesse first came with us he was probably the difference for us. I want to give him every opportunity. No real update on that now. He’s back and getting much closer to the levels of fitness that we want him to be.”