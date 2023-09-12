England vs Scotland: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

England take on Scotland in an international friendly on Tuesday 12th of September, at Hampden Park, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, was back in 2021, when the score ended 0-0. The last time Scotland beat England was 1999, in a UEFA European Championship Play-off. Since then England have won three times and the sides have drawn twice.

England drew their last game to Ukraine in a European Championship Qualifier 1-1. Goals coming from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kyle Walker in the first half.

Scotland won their last game in a European Championship Qualifier, beating Cyprus 3-0. Goals coming from Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn, all in the first half to secure the win and three points for Scotland.

How to watch England vs Scotland

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Channel 4

Venue: Hampden Park

Team News:

The squad remains the same as it was for the game against Ukraine, no new injuries have been reported. England could hand a debut to Levi Colwill in defence, and make some changes in attack, with starts for the likes of Rashford and Foden.

Scotland new inclusion Eliot Anderson could feature against England, however Steve Clarke could opt to stick with the same side that beat Cyprus, as he will likely treat this game as any other competitive match.

Predicted XI:

England: Pickford, Trippier, Colwill, Maguire, Walker, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Rashford, Kane, Saka.

Scotland: Gunn, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson, McGregor, Gilmour, Hickey, McGinn, McTominay, Adams.