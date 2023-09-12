According to Sky Sports Germany, Julian Nagelsmann is one of the German national setups top choices to take over as the next head coach.

Rudi Voller spoke on Nagelsmann this week saying “he is an absolutely top coach” and it is believed he would be Voller’s “dream solution” since the sacking of Hansi Flick following the 4-1 defeat to Japan on Saturday, according to Sky Sports Germany.

No contact has been made yet between the German national association and Nagelsmann’s camp, and other names being touted include Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Felix Magath, Matthias Sammer and Louis van Gaal.

Nagelsmann won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in the 2021/22 season, along with the DFL-Supercup. He was renown for being an attacking coach who wants his teams to attack well, and win the ball back high up the pitch.

Nagelsmann led Bayern Munich to their biggest win since 1997, when Bayern beat Bremer SV in the DFL-Pokal first round 12-0. He was fired halfway through the 2022/23 campaign, despite winning his second DFL-Supercup title, and only being one point behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The German managed a whopping 71.4% win rate with Bayern, winning 60 out of his 84 games in charge. He also had a 56.8 win rate with RB Leipzig, his former club before joining the German Champions.