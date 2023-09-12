Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Cristiano Ronaldo’s crucial impact on more big-name Saudi transfers

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge impact on football in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al Nassr earlier in the year.

The Portugal international made the surprise move to leave European football when he had his contract terminated at Manchester United, and he’s clearly been influential as a long list of other big names have since also made the move to the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Ruben Neves and Jordan Henderson have been among the stars to join Saudi clubs since Ronaldo’s move there, and Romano believes the former Man Utd and Real Madrid man was hugely influential.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “I have to admit I was not expecting the kind of impact the Saudi Pro League would have. I was expecting them to do something big, but not to sign so many big players in just one summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr has been hugely influential

“What was surprising was the sheer number of number of players who moved in one transfer window, something like 15-20 big names, important players from European leagues. That was very surprising for me.

“Still, the intention was there – when I was in Saudi in January and they presented Cristiano Ronaldo to the world, as the face of the Saudi project, it was already very clear that they wanted to go for a super project, and signing Ronaldo was crucial, because bringing someone like that there is huge for credibility.

More Stories / Latest News
Germany vs France: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news
Italy vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news.
Belgium vs Estonia: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

“The impact he had on many players joining the Saudi league was absolutely crucial, but also they want to keep going and so I think there’s going to be more movement in 2024.”

Ronaldo is clearly one of the best and most influential athletes of his generation and it will be interesting to see his lasting legacy in Saudi Arabia and if their ambitious project can continue to challenge Europe’s elite.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.