Frank Lampard shortlisted to become the new Lyon manager

Lyon are looking to appoint a new manager after sacking Laurent Blanc this week.

The two managers favourite to get the job at the French club are Frank Lampard and Gennaro Gattuso, according to 90min.

Lyon’s first choice as their new manager was former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter but he turned down the approach from the former Ligue 1 champions.

Frank Lampard has been out of work since he completed his caretaker stint at Chelsea at the end of last season. His managerial career has been topsy-turvy with the former England midfielder starting last season as the manager of Everton and then getting dismissed in January with Everton flirting with relegation.

90min sources have reported Lampard is not the only manager in the running to take over at Lyon. Former Italy midfielder and AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is also someone being eyed by the Lyon heirarchy.

Gattuso’s last job was at Valencia which only lasted half a season and ended in January 2023. Gattuso was close to getting appointed the Tottenham manager in the past but Tottenham opted for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Whoever gets the job out of Lampard and Gattuso, they have a mountain to climb as Lyon sit at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table. To turn their fortunes around, Lyon needs a manager as soon as possible. Lyon fans staged a fan protest after their 4-1 home defeat against PSG in their previous match.

Should Lampard’s move to Lyon is completed, this is going to be the toughest job of his young managerial career.