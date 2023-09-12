Player who replaced Enzo Fernandez admits he wouldn’t sign for Aston Villa even if they doubled his wages

Posted by

Forced to fill the void left by Enzo Fernandez following his blockbuster transfer to Chelsea nearly a year ago, Benfica entrusted Norway international Fredrik Aursnes with the task of replacing their former World Cup winner.

And to many people’s surprise, Aursnes, 27, has played the role exceptionally well. The defensively-minded midfielder has been one of Benfica’s standout performers in recent months and has reportedly attracted the interest of several top clubs, including Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

However, although the Villains were reportedly preparing to make a summer approach for the 27-year-old midfielder, Emery may have found his efforts pointless after the player admitted he’s happy in Portugal and that no amount of money could have tempted him to leave for the Premier League.

“I heard about the rumours, yes. But I don’t really think there was anything more to it,” Aursnes told TV2.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Liverpool & Chelsea enquired about Premier League star this summer, says expert
Excl: Several senior Chelsea players wanted Mason Mount to stay, says expert in response to John Terry claim
Burnley in pole position to sign striker with two goals in last three games

“No (I would not have joined Aston Villa). I don’t think it would have been tempting. Money means little. I am happy in Benfica.

“I am extremely happy where I am now, and right now there is nothing I could think of replacing Benfica with. (Leaving) is not something I’m thinking about right now. Benfica is a fantastic club, and it is not something I want to change for anything.”

More Stories Fredrik Aursnes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.