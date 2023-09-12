Forced to fill the void left by Enzo Fernandez following his blockbuster transfer to Chelsea nearly a year ago, Benfica entrusted Norway international Fredrik Aursnes with the task of replacing their former World Cup winner.

And to many people’s surprise, Aursnes, 27, has played the role exceptionally well. The defensively-minded midfielder has been one of Benfica’s standout performers in recent months and has reportedly attracted the interest of several top clubs, including Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

However, although the Villains were reportedly preparing to make a summer approach for the 27-year-old midfielder, Emery may have found his efforts pointless after the player admitted he’s happy in Portugal and that no amount of money could have tempted him to leave for the Premier League.

“I heard about the rumours, yes. But I don’t really think there was anything more to it,” Aursnes told TV2.

“No (I would not have joined Aston Villa). I don’t think it would have been tempting. Money means little. I am happy in Benfica.

“I am extremely happy where I am now, and right now there is nothing I could think of replacing Benfica with. (Leaving) is not something I’m thinking about right now. Benfica is a fantastic club, and it is not something I want to change for anything.”