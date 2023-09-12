Germany vs France: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Germany take on France in an international friendly on Tuesday 12th of September, at Signal Iduna Park, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, France emerged victorious beating Germany 1-0 in 2021. This was in the European Championship Group F, and the only goal of the game came through a Mats Hummels own goal.

Germany lost their last game, losing 4-1 to Japan in a friendly. Goals from Junya Ito, Ayase Ueda, Takuma Asano and Ao Tanaka for Japan, and Leroy Sane scoring for Germany.

France won their last game, beating Ireland 2-0 in a European Championship Qualifier. Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram secured the three points for France, who remain top of European Qualifying Group B.

How to watch Germany vs France

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Team News:

Germany have left out goalkeeper Bernd Leno and have instead included Oliver Baumann in the squad. Pascal Grob of Brighton has also received a call up to the squad, alongside Kevin Schade from Brentford.

France manager Didier Deschamps named Lucas Hernandez in the squad for his return to international action, after his ACL injury last year. However both N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba have been left out of the France squad.

Predicted XI:

Germany: ter Stegen, Gosens, Rudiger, Sule, Henrichs, Kimmich, Goretska, Sane, Wirtz, Gnabry, Havertz.

France: Samba, Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Pavard, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman, Muani.