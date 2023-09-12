Italy vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news.

Italy (3rd in European Qualifying Group C) take on Ukraine (2nd in European Qualifying Group C) on Tuesday 12th of September, at the San Siro at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the score ended 1-1 in an international friendly, in 2018. Goals coming from Federico Bernardeschi and Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Italy drew their last European Championship Qualifier 1-1 with North Macedonia. Goals from Ciro Immobile in the 47th minute and Enis Bardhi in the 81st minute, for the points to be shared.

Ukraine also drew their last European Championship Qualifier, the score being 1-1 with England. Ukraine took the lead through Oleksandr Zinchenko, before Kyle Walker equalised in the 41st minute.

How to watch Italy vs Ukraine

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: San Siro

Team News:

Italy have Gianluca Mancini and Mattia Zaccagni returning to the squad, and have included Wilfried Gnonto and Nicolo Casale in the squad. The notable exclusions from the side are the experienced pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Marco Verratti.

Ukraine are missing Inter Miami defender Serhiy Kryvtsov, but will be boosted by the returning Oleksandr Zinchenko (from injury).

Predicted XI:

Italy: Donnarumma, Dimarco, Bastoni, Mancini, Di Lorenzo, Tonali, Cristante, Barella, Zaccagni, Immobile, Politano.

Ukraine: Trubin, Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Konoplya, Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Mudryk, Sudakov, Tsygankov, Dovbyk.