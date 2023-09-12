Liverpool considering January transfer swoop for attacker and could get helping hand from Arsenal

Liverpool are reportedly considering a January transfer window move for PSV winger Johann Bakayoko.

The Reds are one of a number of clubs in the Premier League taking a look at the Belgian youngster’s situation, and it could be that PSV will have to cash in on him if they drop out of the Champions League, according to Football Insider.

Bakayoko looks a hugely promising young talent and could be ideal to give Liverpool something different in attack, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the Champions League, where he’ll be up against Arsenal.

The Gunners could do Liverpool a favour if they get good results against PSV, potentially helping to knock the Eredivisie giants out of the group stage and allow LFC to swoop for him.

Arsenal won’t be short of motivation as they return to the Champions League for the first time in six years, so they’ll surely do all they can to get as many points as possible and to progress through their group.

That could be bad news for PSV, and Liverpool could be in line to punish them once January comes around.