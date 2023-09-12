(Video) Leandro Trossard dances through Estonia’s defence before scoring worldie

Leandro Trossard has doubled Belgium’s lead against Estonia during Tuesday night’s European Championship qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Already top of Group F, the Red Devils would have been expecting another formality tonight, and an opening goal from defender Jan Vertonghan after just four minutes definitely set the tone for the evening.

And also getting in on the action before the half-time break, Arsenal’s Trossard has scored an absolute beauty of a goal.

Picking up the ball from Romelu Lukaku, Trossard danced his way through Estonia’s defence before unleashing a stunning effort.

??| GOAL: Trossard DOUBLES the lead. Belgium 2-0 Estonia pic.twitter.com/cia1hUHVqU — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 12, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Nova Sports.