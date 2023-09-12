(Video) Leandro Trossard dances through Estonia’s defence before scoring worldie

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Leandro Trossard has doubled Belgium’s lead against Estonia during Tuesday night’s European Championship qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Already top of Group F, the Red Devils would have been expecting another formality tonight, and an opening goal from defender Jan Vertonghan after just four minutes definitely set the tone for the evening.

More Stories / Latest News
Mark Goldbridge predicts outcome of Erik Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho feud
Paul Robinson tells Leeds winger to leave Elland Road asap
Scotland vs. England confirmed lineups: No Maguire but Foden and Rashford start

And also getting in on the action before the half-time break, Arsenal’s Trossard has scored an absolute beauty of a goal.

Picking up the ball from Romelu Lukaku, Trossard danced his way through Estonia’s defence before unleashing a stunning effort.

Pictures courtesy of Nova Sports.

 

More Stories Leandro Trossard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.