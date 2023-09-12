Important Manchester United contract talks “set to advance soon” as one of the club’s top priorities

Manchester United are reportedly set to advance talks over a new contract for Facundo Pellistri soon, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils first held talks with him towards the end of last season and during the summer, and Romano now claims that tying down the talented young Uruguay international is one of the club’s top priorities.

It seems Man Utd will advance in talks shortly, according to Romano in the tweet below, so fans will undoubtedly be hoping for a positive outcome here with the highly-rated 21-year-old…

Pellistri hasn’t played much for United, and has twice gone out on loan to Alaves, but it could be that a first-team breakthrough now isn’t too far away for the South American winger.

MUFC have a proud tradition of bringing through young players, so Pellistri could be another who will soon be ready to make the step up and become a key player at Old Trafford.

