Manchester United are reportedly set to advance talks over a new contract for Facundo Pellistri soon, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils first held talks with him towards the end of last season and during the summer, and Romano now claims that tying down the talented young Uruguay international is one of the club’s top priorities.

It seems Man Utd will advance in talks shortly, according to Romano in the tweet below, so fans will undoubtedly be hoping for a positive outcome here with the highly-rated 21-year-old…

Understand Manchester United now consider Facundo Pellistri's new deal one of the priorities as talks already took place in April and during the summer ??? Pellistri, under contract until June 2025; talks over new long term deal are set to advance soon. pic.twitter.com/HE9VguwoUZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 12, 2023

Pellistri hasn’t played much for United, and has twice gone out on loan to Alaves, but it could be that a first-team breakthrough now isn’t too far away for the South American winger.

MUFC have a proud tradition of bringing through young players, so Pellistri could be another who will soon be ready to make the step up and become a key player at Old Trafford.