Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Anwar El Ghazi.

The 28-year-old winger recently terminated his contract with PSV Eindhoven through mutual consent and he will be available on a free transfer.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old amid concerns surrounding Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Sancho has been largely underwhelming since the big-money move from Borussia Dortmund, and Antony has been given some time off to sort out his off-the-pitch issues.

Anwar El Ghazi scored nine goals across all competitions for the Dutch outfit last season, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Manchester United.

The Red Devils need more quality and depth in the wide areas and it remains to be seen whether they decide to take up the option to sign the 28-year-old.

The former Aston Villa winger knows the Premier League well and he will look to make an immediate impact if the transfer goes through.

The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United will be an attractive proposition.

Signing the 28-year-old winger on a free transfer would be a no-risk signing and Manchester United could easily try their luck with him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.

El Ghazi had a mediocre spell with Aston Villa in the past and he could be an underwhelming addition for the fans. It remains to be seen whether he can win over his doubters if the move to Manchester United goes through.