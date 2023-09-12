Mark Goldbridge predicts outcome of Erik Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho feud

Popular pundit and self-confessed Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge is expecting a quick resolution in the ongoing feud between Erik Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

Following comments made by his manager that poor training levels were the reason he had been left out of the Red Devils’ matchday squad to play Arsenal just before the current international break, Sancho made the decision to publicly criticise his manager.

Posting a tweet on his X account, which has now been deleted, just moments after his teammates fell to a 3-1 defeat, Sancho, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is (sic) completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, l’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! “All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

And ahead of this weekend’s Premier League resumption, Goldbridge expects Ten Hag to confirm the plan moving forward during Friday afternoon’s scheduled press conference.

“I suspect he’ll answer a question about it on Friday in that press conference,” Goldbridge said on The United Stand.

“I think there will be a statement from Manchester United, my prediction is it’s going to be about working together to benefit each other.”

Manchester United’s next game after the international break is set to be a home tie against Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion.

Saturday afternoon’s game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. at Old Trafford, will not be broadcast live on TV due to the FA’s historic rule on 3 p.m. kick-offs.