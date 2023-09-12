Newcastle United to battle it out with two other PL rivals for 27-year-old forward

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club recently.

The striker recently switched agents in order to secure a move away from the club and a report from Football Transfers claims that Newcastle United are keen on him.

Apparently, the player’s representatives are talking to a number of clubs including Newcastle. The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham are very interested in signing the player as well.

Newcastle need to add more quality and depth to their attack and Toney would be a superb addition.

He scored 21 goals across all competitions last season and he could prove to be a major upgrade on someone like Callum Wilson.

The 31-year-old Newcastle striker has had his fair share of injury problems and his contract runs out in 2024. The Magpies will have to start planning for a future without him and Toney could be the ideal long-term partner for Alexander Isak.

The opportunity to join a Champions League club will be an attractive proposition for the 27-year-old striker and he is likely to be tempted to join Newcastle if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Similarly, Manchester United are looking to bring in another attacker and they will be an attractive destination for the player as well.

As for Tottenham, they are still looking to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Harry Kane who joined Bayern Munich earlier this Summer