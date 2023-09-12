Pundit fears Newcastle summer signing won’t become an ‘elite player’

Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend have been discussing Harvey Barnes’ potential.

Following Leicester City’s relegation last season, Barnes, 25, was one of the first players to leave the King Power.

Understandably wanted by clubs back in the Premier League, the 25-year-old, ended up signing for Newcastle United in a deal worth around £40 million.

Despite only making four appearances for the Magpies, the Burnley-born winger has already been directly involved in two goals including scoring on the Premier League’s opening day against Aston Villa.

And following what has already been an impressive start to life at St. James’ Park, according to recent reports, Barnes, who signed a five-year deal, is considering switching national alliance from England to Scotland.

McCoist and Townsend have differing opinions on the former Leicester City wide-man though.

Speaking on TalkSPORT recently, McCoist said: “I mean, I’m slightly biased but he’s [Barnes] got to switch [national teams]. He’s going to get a game!”

Townsend replied: “With the greatest respect to Harvey Barnes who I see flashes from Harvey and I think, you know what, he’s looking the part, he’s improving.

“Then the end product goes a bit missing, I’m not quite sure whether he’s absolutely going to get to the very top but he can be a real threat for any team.

“And certainly for you [Scotland], he’s got that great pace and you’re right, he would play more often than not.

McCoist added: “I look at Harvey Barnes and I can see him playing for Scotland because I think he’s the type of player Scottish fans love, the Scottish team need.

“And I look at the England team right now and with the greatest of respects, they’ve got [Bukayo] Saka, [Marcus] Rashford, [Jack] Grealish, [Phil] Foden. It’s going to be extremely difficult for him to play.”