“Wrong passes and bad decisions” – Leeds player savaged by journalist after latest 1/10 performance

Rasmus Kristensen has been slammed by his own country’s media for a poor performance against Finland on Sunday.

Currently out on loan with AS Roma, Kristensen, 26, is set to return to Leeds United at the end of the season. It remains unknown how much of a part the 26-year-old will play under Daniel Farke though.

However, back to his latest performance for his country, and despite keeping a clean during Denmark’s narrow 1-0 victory, Kristiensen, who also picked up a yellow card, drew some heavy criticism from journalist Mikkel Fuhr Nielson, who awarded the defender with a brutal 1/10 match rating.

“The AS Roma loanee is currently the third choice in the Danish national team, and you kind of understand that,” Nielson wrote in Danish media outlet Tipsbladet

“After 12 minutes of play, he was set and had to pull on the emergency brake and collect a yellow card. It very well set the tone for the rest of the match, which was full of wrong passes and bad decisions by Rasmus Nissen Kristensen.”

Ouch.