Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Magpies and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs as per Fichajes. He has been linked with a number of English clubs as well.

The Brazilian international is certainly good enough to play for top clubs and he could be a quality addition for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid need to start planning for their future especially with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in their twilight years. Although they have Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde at their disposal, a club of their stature needs more depth in the side.

They will look to push for the league title and the Champions League every season and Guimaraes could be a useful addition for them. The 25-year-old is adept at controlling the tempo of the game and he will help out defensively as well.

The midfielder is entering his peak years and he will look to take the next step in his career. A move to Real Madrid will be a tempting proposition for any player.

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world and a move to Santiago Bernabeu would be an attractive option for any player.

Newcastle will hope to hold on to their key asset and it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos can convince them to sell.