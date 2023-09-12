Scotland will host England in an international friendly on Tuesday night at Hampden Park.

Tonight’s match is the 116th meeting between the two old rivals. England have a narrow advantage after winning 48 of the encounters with Scotland boasting 41 victories and the pair sharing the points on 26 occasions. The two nation’s first meeting was in 1872 which ended in a goalless draw.

Tuesday’s friendly, which will serve as active preparation for the restart of the Premier League on Saturday, is scheduled to kick off at 7.45 p.m. (UK time), and will be broadcast live on Channel 4.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated fixture, managers Steve Clarke and Gareth Southgate have named their starting 11s.

Scotland will start with Scott McTominay in an advanced role again. The Manchester United midfielder has been in great form for the Tartan Army after netting six goals during the current European Championship qualifiers.

Elsewhere, England, who will wear a unique warm-up shirt in honour of the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match against Scotland, have named a strong starting side, including captain Harry Kane leading the line with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden providing attacking support.

Scotland lineup vs. England

? Steve Clarke names an unchanged line-up at @HampdenPark tonight. Come on Scotland! #SCOENG pic.twitter.com/0FKTqto5R8 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 12, 2023

England lineup vs. Scotland