talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has made the bold claim that England midfielder Jordan Henderson would not get into the Scotland midfield.

McCoist named Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour as midfielders that get in ahead of Henderson. He went on the praise the Scotland midfield as the strongest area on the pitch (along with left side of defence).

At this moment in time, McCoist said he would struggle to leave any of those previous names out of the squad, but he also went on to say Henderson would clearly get games for Scotland due to the level of player he is, but in current form he would struggle to get in the side.

“Henderson doesn’t get in…” ???????? ? “McTominay, McGregor, McGinn and Gilmour. I’m struggling to leave those out.” Ally McCoist claims Jordan Henderson wouldn’t get into the current Scotland side. pic.twitter.com/qrcPI8qc0W — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 12, 2023

Scotland take on England on Tuesday the 12th of September at Hampden Park, the last time the two faced the score ended 0-0, and the record between the two sides currently stands at 48 wins for England, 41 wins for Scotland and 26 draws.

This will be the 116th game between the two, and both teams will be eager to get one up over the opponent.