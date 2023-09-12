According to Rob Dorsett on Sky Sports, Gareth Southgate is set to start Kieran Trippier at left back for Tuesday’s clash against Scotland.

Southgate looks set to stick with Walker at right back, and instead accommodate by playing Trippier at left back, despite him being a natural right back.

Dorsett said he understands this is probably a tactical decision from Southgate, with Scotland playing Aaron Hickey on the right side who is left footed, and will look to cut inside more often, which would suit the right footed nature of Trippier when defending inside.

Kieran Trippier is expected to start for England at left-back this evening with Kyle Walker at right-back. ??????? [via @RobDorsettSky]. pic.twitter.com/ivYSC0lXbC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 12, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

This news comes based on the fact Trippier appeared in the pre match news conference which was held on Monday night, and this usually indicates the player will start the game.

Trippier has 42 caps for England and has scored one goal at international level. He is now one of the more senior members of the squad, with only six players having more caps than him in this current England squad.