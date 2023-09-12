Video: Bruno Fernandes produces remarkable assist for Portugal with a trivela pass

Portugal picked up a comprehensive 9-0 win over Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers last night.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes produced a scintillating performance for his country scoring once and picking up three assists as well.

The 29-year-old midfielder produced an impeccable trivela pass to set up Goncalo Inacio and the assist has garnered a lot of plaudits.

Fernandes has been outstanding for Portugal in the Euro 24 qualifying contributing to four assists and three goals in just six appearances. In addition to that, his form for Portugal in the last 10 matches has been outstanding as well. The midfielder has six goals and eight assists to his name during that period.

Manchester United fans will certainly be excited with his recent performances and they will hope that he can guide them to a trophy this season.