(Video) Foden and Bellingham score two-minute double vs. Scotland

England have taken the lead and doubled their advantage within just two minutes against Scotland during Tuesday night’s friendly at Hampden Park.

The teams, who are celebrating the 150th anniversary of their first-ever meeting, are in action and looking to get in some final mid-week minutes in ahead of the Premier League’s resumption next weekend.

And despite being greeted by a raucous home crowd, England have been the game’s better side.

Opening the scoring after 33 minutes, Manchester City’s Phil Foden expertly finished off a whipped ball in from teammate Kyle Walker, and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham added his country’s second just two minutes later.

Check both goals out below.