VIDEO: West Ham new signing Kudus scores a brace against Liberia

West Ham new signing Mohamed Kudus had a wonderful afternoon as he helped his national team Ghana win a friendly match against Liberia.

The 23-year-old scored two beautiful goals as his side beat Liberia 3-1.

Watch below his two goals of the night:

 

