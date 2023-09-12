West Ham new signing Mohamed Kudus had a wonderful afternoon as he helped his national team Ghana win a friendly match against Liberia.
The 23-year-old scored two beautiful goals as his side beat Liberia 3-1.
Watch below his two goals of the night:
Special players like Mohamed Kudus can score such free kicks ? quality goal ??????
pic.twitter.com/sBJoaTnu4l
— Highest Majesty (@kwaku_majesty_) September 7, 2023
Star boy Kudus with the second goal for the Black Stars!!!??#MaxTV | #MaxOnline | #MaxFM | #MaximumFM | #GHALIB | #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/7iqPa5VCwf
— Max TV (@maxtvgh) September 12, 2023