West Ham midfielder already knows the club he wants to play for next

Pablo Fornals could find his next club in La Liga.

That’s according to recent reports in Spain which claim the Spanish playmaker was on the verge of joining Sevilla during the summer transfer window.

However, following an impasse over the player’s salary requests, a deal was never agreed but with his contract in London set to expire at the end of the season, there is mounting speculation a move to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium could materialise this time next year.

According to these reports, although a future transfer has not yet been agreed, it is expected that the 2023-24 season will be Fornals’ last with the Hammers with the player thought to be keen on joining Sevilla in time for the 2024-25 campaign.