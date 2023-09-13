Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Al-Akhdoud (13th in Saudi Pro League) take on Al-Ittihad (3rd in Saudi Pro League) on Thursday September 14th, at the Prince Hathloul Bin Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium, at 16:00 PM (BST).

This will be the first time these two sides face, Al-Akhdoud won their last game 1-0 against Al-Riyadh, whilst Al-Ittihad lost in a thrilling 4-3 game against Al-Hilal, goals from Romarinho, Karim Benzema and Abderrazak Hamdallah for Al-Ittihad, and a Aleksandar Mitrovic hattrick and Salem Aldawsari goal for Al-Hilal.

How to watch Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Ittihad

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Kickoff: 16:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Prince Hathloul Bin Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium

Team News:

Al-Ittihad will be without summer signing Jota, who has not been registered due to foreign player quotas. The rest of the squad remains intact with new stars such as N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Karim Benzema all available.

Predicted XI:

Al Akhdoud: Vitor, Mansour, Burca, Alyami, Kvirkvelia, Zabdani, Harthi, Tanase, Al Muwallad, Collado, Tawamba.

Al-Ittihad: Grohe, Bamsaud, Sharahili, Hawsawi, Alolayan, Fabinho, Kante, Coronado, Hamdallah, Romarinho, Benzema.