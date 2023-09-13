Arsenal star expected to be fit again for Everton clash after injury scare on international duty

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is reportedly expected to be fit enough to take on Everton when the Premier League returns this weekend.

The Brazil international had a bit of an injury scare while with his country, but it now seems he should be in contention to feature again for the Gunners for Sunday’s trip to Goodison Park, according to the Daily Mail.

Gabriel has been a key player for Arsenal, so fans will be delighted that his injury doesn’t seem to be particularly serious, though it has also been suggested that Mikel Arteta might want to be cautious with the player.

Arteta would also have William Saliba and Ben White as options at centre-back, so there might not be too big a need to rush Gabriel back for this weekend.

Still, the 25-year-old has been a key player for AFC and Arteta would be wise not to take too many risks for a trip to what has been a difficult ground for his team in the last few years.

Arsenal lost 1-0 away to Everton last season, despite the Toffees mostly being very poor for much of the campaign, so an improved display will be required this time.

