Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has spoken out on his “hope” that he can be at the club for a long time amid speculation about him potentially signing a new contract with the Gunners.

The Norway international insists his focus is on his country whilst being away with the national team, but he had only positive things to say about his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked about his future by Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, Odegaard replied, as quoted and translated by the Metro: “I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time.

“Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus.”

This follows Fabrizio Romano discussing Odegaard’s situation in one of his recent exclusive CaughtOffside columns, with the reporter suggesting that both the player and the club were very much on the same page about continuing together for a long time.

This sounds promising for Arsenal fans, with Odegaard looking like he’s sure to be a hugely important player for Mikel Arteta’s side after the remarkable improvement he’s shown in the last year or so.