Exclusive: “He’s staying” – Fabrizio Romano provides reassuring Arsenal transfer update

Arsenal fans can rest assured that key midfield player Jorginho will be staying at the club this season, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Gunners only signed Jorginho from Chelsea back in January, and he’s made a good start to life at the Emirates Stadium, even if he’s mostly not been a regular starter.

It seems this led to some speculation that the experienced Italy international could make a speedy departure from Arsenal, but Romano has written today about links with Fenerbahce and ruled out a late move to Turkey.

Arsenal will surely need plenty of depth over a long and difficult season, especially now that they’re back in the Champions League, so one imagines Jorginho will end up having a key role to play, even if he’s not likely to play 90 minutes week in, week out.

Jorginho in action for Arsenal
Discussing the Jorginho situation, Romano said: “I’m also told there is no chance of Jorginho leaving for a late move to Turkey after some speculation about interest from Fenerbahce.

“Arsenal fans have been keen to know more about this, but honestly, from everything I’m hearing, Jorginho was never close to Turkish league move this summer, it was never an option. He’s staying.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action with a trip to Everton this Sunday.

