Barcelona targeting £50m release clause in Man City star’s contract next summer

It is no secret that Barcelona are big fans of Man City’s Bernardo Silva and having attempted to sign the Portuguese star across the last two summers, the Catalan giants plan on trying again in 2024.

The La Liga outfit have had major financial issues in recent seasons and have needed creative ways to raise money in order to make signings over the last few transfer windows. Man City have always wanted a big fee for Silva considering he is one of their most important players and that has kept Barca from making a move.

The 29-year-old signed a new contract this summer and according to Mundo Deportivo, the City star negotiated a £50m release clause into his new deal at the Premier League champions. Silva is said to be still considering a move to Barcelona next summer but it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants can make it happen.

Silva has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s squad in recent seasons and is considered one of the best players in world football. Xavi is desperate to bring the midfielder to Spain, where he would partner up with former Man City teammates Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo.

The Portugal international’s current Man City contract runs until 2026, therefore, it still feels like a very hard deal for Barce to complete.