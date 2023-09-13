Bayern Munich target faces being frozen out at Chelsea by Mauricio Pochettino

Trevoh Chalobah failed to secure a move away from Chelsea this summer and now the defender faces being frozen out by Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

That is according to the Evening Standard, who reports that Chalobah is now considered surplus to requirements at the London club once he returns from his current injury. The 24-year-old is sidelined with a hamstring injury and does not expect a prominent role on his return in late September.

Bayern Munich were one club interested in the centre-back this summer as former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, who gave Chalobah his debut in 2021 at Chelsea, was willing to sign the defender on loan without the need to travel to Germany for a medical on deadline day with time running out.

Nottingham Forest were another team interested in the Blues star, states the report, but Chalobah wanted to join a club on a similar level to Chelsea.

Chalobah has a deal at Stamford Bridge until 2028 but it is now hard to see him staying at the club until then. The defender will assess his options ahead of the January transfer window and is likely to move then or during the summer of 2024.

The signing of Axel Disasi from Monaco this summer was the beginning of the end for Chalobah at his boyhood club states the Evening Standard as the Blues added to the plethora of talented stars they already had in their backline.