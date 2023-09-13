Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Bayern Munich (2nd in the Bundesliga) take on Bayer Leverkusen (1st in the Bundesliga) on Friday 15th of September, at the Allianz Arena, at 19:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Leverkusen beat Bayern 2-1 at the BayArena. Goals from Joshua Kimmich for Bayern, and a brace of penalties from Exequiel Palacios.

Bayern won their previous Bundesliga game, beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 at Borussia-Park. Monchengladbach took the lead through Kou Itakura in the 30th minute, before goals from Leroy Sane (58th minute) and Mathys Tel (87th minute) secured the win and the three points for Bayern.

Leverkusen also won their last Bundesliga game, thrashing Darmstadt 5-1, with goals from Victor Boniface (x2), Exequiel Palacios, Jonas Hofmann and Adam Hlozek for Leverkusen and a goal from Oscar Vilhelmsson for Darmstadt.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Date: Friday, September 15th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Allianz Arena

Team News:

Bayern remain with the injured Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala and Raphael Guerreiro, whilst Leverkusen remain without forward Patrick Schick and defender Piero Hincapie. Leverkusen will have new signing Nathan Tella available after making his debut off the bench against Darmstadt, and he will be in contention for his first start.

Predicted XI:

Bayern: Ulreich, Davies, Kim, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Kimmich, Goretska, Coman, Muller, Sane, Kane.

Leverkusen: Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Kossounou, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Palacios, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Boniface.