Chelsea legend speaks highly of Pochettino and states why he is excited for next season

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has not got off to a good start at Stamford Bridge but a club legend says he is excited about what is to come under the Argentine coach.

The Blues have won just one of their opening four Premier League matches but the signs of progress under their new manager is clear to see. The former Tottenham boss has a history of growing young squads and that is what Chelsea fans are hoping to see at their own club.

Club legend John Terry has stated that he loves Pochettino and that the 51-year-old is the right man for the job. The former defender is confident in the Chelsea boss’ ability to improve squads and as a result, is excited for what is to come next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the current Chelsea manager, Terry said: “I love Poch, I’ve met him a couple of times and had the privilege to be around him at the training ground. He works the players very hard, tactically amazing and I think given time, he’s definitely the right man for the job.”

The Chelsea legend added: “We’ve seen over the years with his experience with him and what he’s done previously, we are a young squad, they’ve literally just been thrown together, haven’t they?

“There’s a lot of talent there, we’ve had a few injuries as well not go our way, so listen there is loads of football to be played this season, but hopefully exciting stuff.

“And this year, I can see it as more of a kind of blending together and then we will see where we go next season.”