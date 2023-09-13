England got the beating of Scotland, winning 3-1 at Hampden Park, with goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

The Three Lions hit Scotland with a double sucker-punch in the first half with goals from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham in the 32nd and 35th minute. England dominated the first half and looked set to cruise to victory, but in the second half Scotland came out fighting, and through some sustained pressure they got on the scoresheet, Harry Maguire scoring an own goal trying to defend a Andrew Robertson cross. However in the 81st minute Harry Kane secured the victory by scoring England’s third goal of the game.

Read on for our England player ratings as we take a look at who impressed for England in this win…

Aaron Ramsdale – 6 – Starting ahead of Jordan Pickford, Ramsdale received his fourth cap for England. There wasn’t much he could do about the goal as Maguire turned it into his own net, but he didn’t have to make any saves and his playing out from the back wasn’t at his best.

Kieran Trippier – 6.5 – Trippier had a relatively quiet game, didn’t do anything that stood out but also was tidy on the ball in possession and defended well throughout down his side.

Marc Guehi – 6 – Substituted at halftime, but before the substitution he was solid defensively and was important for England playing out from the back. Southgate was relying on his central defenders and his two defensive midfielders to play out from the back, aiming to bait the Scotland press and play through it from the back.

Lewis Dunk – 8 – Dunk was excellent throughout, defensively solid winning his aerial duels as Scotland looked to put crosses into the box. Similar to Guehi, Dunk was pivotal in the build up for England and he made 92 successful passes, attempted 98 and had a 94% completion rate, showing his importance for England’s build up play. Dunk had the most passes completed and attempted for England.

Kyle Walker – 7.5 – Walker was defensively solid, and didn’t allow Scotland to get anything going down the right flank. He also got forward a lot in the first half, offering that overlap for Phil Foden, and got the assist for England’s opener.

Declan Rice – 7 – Rice had a good game, did everything well and kept things simple. He was important in build up for England, making 71 successful passes out of 75 and dropping deep to receive the ball and help England break through the initial Scotland press.

Kalvin Phillips – 6 – Phillips made his return to the England lineup and had a patchy performance. In moments his duel winning and ability to play that forward pass once winning the ball was really effective, however in other moments a few of his challenges were slightly reckless which left England exposed centrally, and he received a yellow card.

Jude Bellingham – 9 – Bellingham was the star of the show, gliding past players in the midfield, getting a goal and a beautiful assist for Harry Kane at the end to seal the victory for England. Scotland players couldn’t contain Bellingham, who was constantly driving past players, and did so wonderfully for England’s final goal as he beat multiple men and slotted a lovely weighted pass into Harry Kane for his goal.

Marcus Rashford – 7 – Rashford played well in his natural left wing position. He looked to hold the width and be an outlet for England, linking up really well with Jude Bellingham in attacking areas to create space for England.

Phil Foden – 8 – Foden looked extremely sharp, and was taking up areas that Scotland found it difficult to pick him up. His ability to drift inside and occupy the central areas, as well as drift wide and pick up the ball on the right wing made him a nightmare to mark. He was positive with his passing and opened the scoring for England, getting on the scoresheet.

Harry Kane – 8 – Kane was making his usual movements, dropping off to receive the ball in attacking midfield areas, and this worked really well with the likes of Bellingham and Rashford running in behind for Kane to pick out once dropping in. He also scored the final goal of the game, scoring his 59th England goal.

Subs: Harry Maguire 4, Eberechi Eze 5, Bukayo Saka 5, Conor Gallagher N/A, Callum Wilson N/A.