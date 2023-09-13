Erik Ten Hag preparing for crunch talks with summer Man United signing

Erik Ten Hag is reportedly set for showdown talks with Andre Onana following the goalkeeper’s decision to come out of international retirement.

Onana, 27, joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window for a reported £47.2 million (Sky Sports).

And at the time of his signing, the African shot-stopper was retired from international duty and informed his domestic manager that he had no intention of returning.

However, following talks with coach Rigobert Song, as well as pressure from the Cameroon Government and Football Federation, United’s new number one agreed to reverse his decision and help his country qualify for January’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

And now, according to a recent report from the Mirror, following his decision to represent Cameroon again, Ten Hag wants to discuss the goalkeeper’s long-term international plans.

Should Onana choose to continue as his country’s number one and play in the AFCON in January, he could miss as many as nine Man United matches, including a potential Champions League knockout tie, and that could leave fellow summer signing Altay Bayindir in charge of the Old Trafford goalposts.