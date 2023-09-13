Everton are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with 777 partners to take over the club.

That’s according to recent reports, including this one from 90min, which claim the Toffees are edging closer to a full sale.

The private American investment company are well-versed when it comes to running football clubs. The group already have shares in Genoa, Sevilla and Hertha Berlin and appear eager to add Everton to their portfolio.

Current owner Farhad Moshiri has been keen to sell the club for quite some time and, judging by these latest reports, is now close to finalising a deal with 777 following a collapse in talks with MSP Sports Capital.

Although a final agreement has yet to be reached, there is growing hope that a deal can be finalised by the end of the year.