Both Manchester United and Manchester City are eyeing up the potential transfer of 14-year-old Leeds United wonderkid Finley Gorman.

The talented young winger looks like a talent with a big future in the game, and it seems his potential has attracted the attention of both Manchester clubs, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The report also suggests other clubs are keen on Gorman, so this seems like a saga well worth watching, as the teenager could soon have a big decision to make on his future.

On one hand, staying at Leeds could be good for his development, as it may allow him to play first-team football a little sooner.

At the same time, however, it would surely be hard to turn down the chance to train and learn in City’s world class academy, while there’s also the prestige, history and tradition of a big name like Man Utd.

We don’t see many homegrown players coming through at City due to the level of the competition, but it can happen for special talents like Phil Foden, while United have a proud record of promoting and developing youngsters.