Former England international Stuart Pearce has told talkSPORT that Marcus Rashford has similar attributes to Thierry Henry, but his tendency to fade out of games for England too often is what’s holding him back.

Pearce spoke highly of Rashford, saying he thinks he has a lot more to give, and needs to maintain his high levels throughout an entire game to take the next step. He said this was what frustrated him about Rashford, as he fades out of games in the second half too often, and used the game against Scotland as an example, as he had a quiet start to the second half before being substituted in the 71st minute.

He compared his ability to run past players and take a hold of the game to Thierry Henry, who used to do this every week in the Premier League for Arsenal. Pearce said “Marcus has got the ability to do that, I’d just like to see him do a little bit more regularly, I really would”.

Rashford had a very good first half against Scotland, in his natural left wing position, holding the width and looking to get in behind. He was an outlet throughout the first half for The Three Lions, and was looking to be direct whenever he could.

In the first four games of the Premier League campaign, Rashford has scored one goal and provided one assist for his team. United have won two of their first four games, and lost the other two, and will be looking to go on a run now after their 3-1 loss to Arsenal.