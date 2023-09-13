‘He is failing to impress’ – Leicester player gets heavily slammed by media

Leicester City defender Wout Faes has been criticized by Belgian media after failing to impress for his national team.

According to Voetbal Primeur Faes made a number of mistakes in both Belgium games against Azerbaijan and Estonia. Neither media nor Belgium fans have been impressed with the Leicester defender and questions have been asked of his abilities. ‘Faes has not left a reassuring impression’ – one national newspaper is quote as saying.

Wout Faes ?? More international action to come today. pic.twitter.com/prNy5zPGsh — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 12, 2023

Faes has been a regular for Enzo Maresca’s side this season as Leicester try to get promoted back to the Premier League. They are currently 3rd in table with 12 points from 5 matches.