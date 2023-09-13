Image: Chelsea release another blue kit paying homage to special date

Chelsea have released their third kit for the 2023/24 season and it is another blue one from the London club.

The colour is named Eton Blue and it was chosen to pay homage to the West London club’s first-ever shirt back in 1905, as the Earl of Cadogan, the club’s president, was an old Etonian.

Chelsea switched to royal blue in 1907 but this season wanted to pay tribute to the old colour with a modern twist.

The club are still without a shirt sponsor, which is a noticeable feature of the shirt and something they will want to fix soon.

Overall, the kit is a stylish one, but it is a surprise that they released another blue kit in the same season.