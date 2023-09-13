England manager Gareth Southgate has leapt to the defence of Harry Maguire after more criticism following Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Scotland.

The Man United star scored an own goal in the second half after coming off of the bench at halftime and that sparked another conversation around the centre-back, who has gone through a tough period in his career over the past two seasons.

The 30-year-old has strangely received abuse from his own fans throughout this time, both at Man United and with England, whilst pundits have also been consistent with their negative comments about the England star.

Following England’s win over Scotland on Tuesday, Southgate leapt to Maguire’s defence and labelled the criticism the player receives “a joke”.

Speaking after the match, Southgate says he has never seen a player treated the way Maguire is and that the criticism of the defender is a joke.

The England boss said via Tim Spiers: “It’s a consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time. It’s a joke, I’ve never known a player treated like he is, not by the Scottish fans, by our own commentators, pundits, whatever it is.

“It’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen.”