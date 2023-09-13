Journalist thinks Newcastle made £70m mistake during summer transfer window

Newcastle United splashed the cash during the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe, after qualifying for the Champions League last season, was eager to reinforce his playing squad as he prepares for a tough group also containing AC Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

Opting to sign four senior signings, including £55 million midfielder Sandro Tonali, the Magpies, who also signed Tino Livramento from Southampton, Harvey Barnes from Leicester City and Lewis Hall from Chelsea, would appear in better shape to compete with Europe’s best. Not everyone is so convinced though.

Appearing on ‘The Monday Show’ of ‘The Everything is Black and White’ Podcast, The Mirror’s Simon Bird raised questions about the arrival of Hall and Livramento in particular.

Speaking to podcast host Andrew Musgrove, Bird said: “You say that they have a good transfer window but a lot of fans have been questioning that on social media.

“You spend £70 million on two reserve fullbacks who aren’t in the team yet, aren’t bolstering [the squad]. They’re giving Kieran Trippier a kick up the backside, and Dan Burn or Matt Targett competition and they’re probably not into the training and systems fully yet at Newcastle and being held back but you’re in The Champions League now.

“It might be a one-off if they can’t get top four or five this year – surely you’d probably want to spend that £70 million on an impact play now? So have they had a good transfer window? Should they have not gone for an impact player rather than building for the future?”