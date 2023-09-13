Jurgen Klopp’s agent provides update on Liverpool manager’s future following Germany links

The agent of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the German coach’s future after being linked to the Germany national team job following the sacking of Hansi Flick.

The former Bayern Munich boss was sacked following a huge 4-1 defeat to Japan last week and there have been several names linked to the role since.

The two biggest are Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann, but the agent of the Reds manager has now provided an update on his future. Speaking to Sportschau, Marc Kosicke said that Klopp will not take the vacant Germany men’s national team job as he is fully focused on Liverpool.

“Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and is not available for the national coaching position,” Klopp’s agent has said via The Athletic.

In April 2022, Klopp signed a new Liverpool deal that will see him remain there until 2026. The German coach has always planned to see that deal out and it is likely that is the year the Reds boss will leave the club.

Klopp has overseen a rebuild of his midfield this summer and hopes to achieve great things this season as the Reds looked very good last time out against Aston Villa.