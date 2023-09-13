Man City star was tasked with helping “childish” Man Utd misfit Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was reportedly tasked with looking after Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

The pair combined well together at Dortmund, but it’s fair to say their careers have gone in very different directions since, with Sancho majorly flopping at Old Trafford, whereas Haaland has been world class for Man City, helping them win the treble last season.

It’s clear the Norway international is a top professional as well as a great player, with The Athletic reporting that Dortmund had some concerns about Sancho and hoped that pairing up with Haaland would see his good habits rub off on him.

The report also quotes sources at Dortmund describing Sancho as “childish” and someone who could be hard work.

This won’t exactly be comforting reading for United fans right now, with Sancho in the spotlight at the moment after a public row with Erik ten Hag.

The England international has recently deleted a social media post refusing to accept Ten Hag’s criticism about his training, and it seems his problems have actually been going on for a few years.

The Athletic claim Dortmund clearly felt special measures were needed to get the best out of Sancho, and it’s intriguing to see that Haaland was involved in that.